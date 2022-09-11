Patrick Dempsey debuts dramatic new look at the D23 Expo

Patrick Dempsey debuted a dramatic new look at the D23 Expo over the weekend.

The actor, who will reprise his role as Robert Philip in the upcoming sequel to the hit film Enchanted, was honoured at the convention in California as a Disney Legend.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 56, looked almost unrecognizable as he stepped out with platinum blonde hair at the Disney event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Dempsey (@patrickdempsey)

Speaking to E! News at the event, Patrick revealed he bleached his hair for the role as racecar driver Piero Taruffi in the new Ferrari movie.

He told Variety: “I’m known for my hair. This has really jacked up a lot of people who don’t really know how to embrace it. Either they love it or hate it.”

The actor, who is best known for playing Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepard in Grey’s Anatomy, also said of his new look: “I love it. It’s great. It’s fun to do something different. Blondes have more fun, it’s true.”

The first official trailer for the Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, was released at the D23 Expo.

The movie, which was partly filmed in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, will arrive on Disney+ on November 24.

Patrick, Amy Adams, Idina Menzel and James Marsden will all reprise their roles in the highly anticipated film.