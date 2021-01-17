Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams set to reprise their roles in Enchanted sequel

We are so excited for this!

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams set to reprise their roles in Enchanted...

Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams are set to reprise their roles in the sequel to Disney’s Enchanted.

The beloved rom-com debuted in 2007, and saw Amy star as Princess Giselle, banished from the animated land of Andalasia to the live-action world of New York.

While trying to find her way back home, the princess falls in love with a cynical lawyer – played by Patrick.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the actor confirmed he and Amy would both be returning to their roles in the highly anticipated sequel, entitled ‘Disenchanted’.

The 55-year-old revealed: “I just got this script for the second movie. And then I’m starting to go through and get notes together.

“There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting,” he added.

“Amy Adams is so amazing in that film. It was a fun project to be a part of.”

Disenchanted will stream exclusively on Disney+, with no release date confirmed as of yet.

The news comes after Patrick surprised Grey’s Anatomy fans by returning as Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd back in November.

At the end of the season premiere, Meredith Gray collapsed in the hospital’s car park, as her and her colleagues struggled to deal with an outbreak of Covid-19.