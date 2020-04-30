The pair have been dating for about a year

Paris Hilton goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Paris Hilton has finally gone Instagram official with her boyfriend Carter Reum, to mark their one year anniversary.

The pair have kept their relationship off social media over the past year, and Carter even deleted his personal Instagram account after he was linked to Paris.

Despite this, Paris couldn’t resist marking their first anniversary by sharing a sweet tribute to Carter.

She posted a cute snap of the pair sharing a kiss, and wrote: “Happy Anniversary my love.”

She added: “My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical.⚡️ I love being yours and knowing you’re mine.”

Paris also shared a series of neon-lit phrases, hinting that Carter is ‘The One’.

The slogans included “Happily Ever After” and “I Want To Be With You Everywhere.”

Paris was rumoured to be dating Carter for months, as they were seen together at LAX airport and at various events.

However, the star only admitted that the pair were an item earlier this month when she told the Daily Mail Australia that she’s “making the most” of lockdown.

She said: “I’ve been focusing on my businesses and also my family’s Hilton Foundation to help give back to those in need.”

“I also love to read, be creative, write music, make art, spend time with my pets, FaceTime with my family, cook with Carter and have a movie night together.”

This is Paris’ first relationship since she called off her engagement to Chris Zylka in November 2018.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: