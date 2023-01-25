Paris Hilton credits Kim Kardashian for helping her welcome baby boy via surrogacy

Paris Hilton has revealed her longtime friend Kim Kardashian introduced her to surrogacy.

The Hilton heiress recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, via surrogate with her husband Carter Reum, whom she married in 2021.

In January 2021, Paris admitted Kim influenced her to look into surrogacy, and introduced her to her own doctor – who she described as an “IVF magician”.

The reality star knows a lot about the process, as she welcomed her daughter Chicago and son Psalm via surrogate with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Speaking on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Paris said: “Kim was the one who told me about that [surrogacy]. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

“I’m happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. I’m really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life,” she said at the time.

“Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven’t got to experience that yet, because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

Paris underwent IVF for two years before welcoming a baby boy via surrogate with her husband Carter.

The 41-year-old announced the birth of their first child on Instagram, by sharing a sweet snap of their baby’s tiny hand gripping her thumb.

She captioned the post: “You are already loved beyond words.”

