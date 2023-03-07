Oscars 2023: Inside the six-figure gift bags given to the nominees

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place in Los Angeles this Sunday, March 12.

Every year, a company called Distinctive Assets sends lucrative “Everyone Wins” gift bags to the top Oscar nominees – worth a massive six figure sum.

The “swag bags” are sent to the nominees before the awards show, due to the volume of items in them.

The gift bags, which are not affiliated with the Oscars or the Academy, are only sent to the 26 nominees in the acting and directing categories.

Brands are charged thousands to have their product included in the gift bags, with the hope that a celebrity will be photographed using or wearing it. This year’s bags, which are worth $126,000, include a three-night stay with up to seven friends on the Italian island of Ischia, a plot of land in Australia, liposuction and Botox, and a three night stay at the ten-acre Canadian estate The Lifestyle in rural Ottawa. The nominees will also receive a hair restoration consultation, hand-harvested organic dates, Japanese milk bread, silk pillowcases and more in their swag bags.