Oscar-winning singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Irene Cara has died aged 63.

The singer sang and co-wrote the theme to Flashdance – What A Feeling – which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

She was also well-known for her role as Coco Hernandez in Fame (1980).

Irene’s publicist Judith Moose confirmed that the singer had passed away at the age of 63 at her Miami home.

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” she said in a statement.

“The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home.”

“Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.”

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief,” Judith continued.

“She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

“Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

“Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from heaven. She adored her fans.”