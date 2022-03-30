Oscars host Amy Schumer praises Chris Rock for handling Will Smith slap ‘like a pro’

Oscars host Amy Schumer has praised Chris Rock for handling the slap he got off Will Smith “like a pro”.

The comedian co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards alongside Regina Hall and Wanda Sikes on Sunday night, and admitted she is “still triggered and traumatised” over the incident.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram earlier today to share her thoughts on the viral moment, writing: “I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall.”

“But for real. Still triggered and traumatized. I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro.”

“Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts.”

“But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed,” she added.

Will has since apologised for slapping Chris after he made a joke about his wife Jada in a statement shared on Instagram.

He wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will,” he signed off.