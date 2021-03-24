Orlando Bloom admits he’s become a ‘running joke’ in his family after recent viral interview

The actor went viral after he opened up about his "bizarre" morning routine

Orlando Bloom has admitted he’s becoming a “running joke” in his family after his recent interview went viral.

The Hollywood actor opened up about his morning routine in an interview with The Sunday Times, which many taking to Twitter to react to the “bizarre” regime.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed he starts his mornings by eye-gazing with his daughter Daisy, chanting for 20 minutes, and drinking some green powders mixed with brain octane oil, a collagen powder and some protein.

The 44-year-old then has a bowl of porridge with a cup of PG Tips after he returns from his hike, and occasionally reflects on how cows are “the most beautiful thing ever”.

The father-of-two gets dressed, noting that he makes an effort, “no tracksuits”, before building some LEGO.

Speaking on The Chris Evans Virgin Radio breakfast show, Orlando revealed his recent interview has made him the punchline of his friends and family’s jokes.

“I’ve been the running joke of my friend groups and family. I was asked what my porridge recipe was. By the way, vanilla in your porridge will take it to the next level,” he said.

Orlando is engaged to singer Katy Perry, and the couple welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August last year.

The actor is also the father of 10-year-old Flynn, who he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.