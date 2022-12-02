Ad
Orange Is The New Black star Brad William Henke has died aged 56

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Brad William Henke has sadly died aged 56.

The actor was best known for playing Corrections Officer Desi Piscatella in Netflix’s hit series Orange Is The New Black.

According to his agent Sheree Cohen, Brad died in his sleep on November 29. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Brad’s manager Matt DelPiano told E! News in a statement: “Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back.”

“Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” he added.

Prior to his career in acting, Brad was a professional footballer, who played in the 1990 Super Bowl.

He retired from the NFL in 1994 due to injuries, and went on to find success as an actor, starring in shows such as Lost, Dexter, ER, Law & Order and more.

 

 

