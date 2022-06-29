Olivia Rodrigo spotted hanging out in Cork ahead of gig at the Marquee

Olivia has been spotted roaming around Cork ahead of her gig tonight.
The 19-year-old will play the Marquee this evening and Fairview Park in Dublin on Thursday as part of her Sour Tour.
One lucky fan Aoibh Carroll spotted the ‘Good 4 U’ singer walking around and shopping Cork City on Tuesday.
@aoibhcarrollAs if i just met Olivia Rodrigo wtf is going on 🤠♬ original sound – 🦞aoibh🦞
She noticed Olivia browsing the Le Labo section of Brown Thomas, and followed her into Gino’s where the singer was purchasing a crepe.
Taking to TikTok, Aoibh gushed about her experience meeting the award-winning songstress, saying: “As if I just met Olivia Rodrigo what the f**k is going on?”
“She was in Brown Thomas and I saw her walking out the door, and you know when you’re looking at someone and you’re like, that’s Olivia Rodrigo?”
“She went outside BT and she went into Gino’s. And I was like ‘There’s no way I’m letting this opportunity pass me’, so I went out the door and followed her in,” she explained.
“I was like ‘Olivia? Sorry this is really weird but I just wanted to say hi’.”
The lucky fan even bagged herself a cute selfie with the singer.
“She was like ‘Hi, what’s your name?’ and said ‘Hey Aoibh, I’m Olivia’. So I got a picture with her. This week in Cork has been the best week of my life!”
View this post on Instagram
Other Olivia fans took to the comments section of Aoibh’s video to express their excitement for her, as they wished they had been in her shoes.
One user wrote: “excuse me WHAT,” and another said: “She’s playing in Cork tomorrow! Omfg the one day I’m in Dublin instead of home 😳😂.”
A third wrote: “how does it FEEL to live MY DREAM,” and a fourth commented: “Omg I am soooo happy for you I’m SO jealous.”