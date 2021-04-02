The 18-year-old has dropped another break-up anthem

Olivia Rodrigo releases second single following the success of ‘Drivers License’

Olivia Rodrigo has released her second single ‘Deja Vu’, following the success of ‘Drivers License’.

The new track is from her debut album, which is set for release on May 21.

The break-up anthem details the suspicion that your ex is now doing everything that made your relationship special with someone else.

The 18-year-old shot to fame back in 2016 on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, and has since launched her own music career.

Her debut single ‘Drivers License’ was a huge success, and smashed streaming records worldwide.

The song has been streamed over 595 million times on Spotify, and the music video has been watched over 172 million times on YouTube.

The single attracted a lot of attention on social media, as its rumoured to be about her ex Joshua Bassett and fellow Disney star Sabrina Carpenter.