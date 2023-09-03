Olivia Rodrigo addresses speculation her song ‘Vampire’ is about Taylor Swift ‘feud’

Olivia Rodrigo has addressed speculation her song ‘Vampire’ is about her rumoured feud with Taylor Swift.

The singer has been a longtime fan of Taylor’s, and the pair met for the first time at the Brit Awards in May 2021.

However, there was some conflict between the songstresses when Olivia re-recorded the melody of Taylor’s song ‘Cruel Summer’ for her hit Deja Vu, instead of sampling it.

The 20-year-old eventually gave Taylor a co-writing credit and royalties for the song and since then, their relationship appears to have cooled.

Olivia’s latest track ‘Vampire’ has been climbing the charts since its’ release, and some fans think it’s about her falling out with Taylor.

The lyrics include: “Bloodsucker, fame f*cker, bleedin’ me dry like a goddamn vampire!”

In a new interview with The Guardian, Olivia was asked if the feud did inspire the track.

She replied: “How do I answer this? I mean, I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t. I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

“I was very surprised when people thought that,” Olivia added.