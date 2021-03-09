Olivia Jade responds to TikTok comment about college admissions scandal

The 21-year-old's parents were sentenced to prison after admitting to paying bribes to get their daughters into college

Olivia Jade has responded to a TikTok comment about the college admissions scandal.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were both sentenced to prison in August, after they admitted to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters Olivia and Isabella into the University of Southern California (USC).

Lori served less than two months in jail, and was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service.

Mossimo was handed a longer sentence of five months, a fine of $250,000, and he’s also been ordered to complete 250 hours of community service.

The fashion designer is currently serving his five months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California – and he’s set for release next month.

Taking to TikTok on Monday, Olivia sarcastically responded to a comment left on one of her videos, which read: “How’s collage?”

Taking advantage of the typo, the YouTube star replied: “Thank you for asking. It’s pretty good. I actually love collaging.”

“I’m working on this really f***ing sick scrapbook that I have to show you guys soon. It’s chef’s kiss — beautiful work I’ve done.”

The video has been viewed 1.6 million times, raking in 175.5k likes so far.

Olivia broke her silence on the college admissions scandal during an appearance on Red Table Talk back in December.

She said at the time: “On paper, it’s bad. It’s really bad… But I think what a lot of people don’t know is that my parents just came from a place of, ‘I love my kids, I just want to help my kids. Whatever is best for them.’ I think they thought it was normal.”

Ad

“When all this first happened and it became public, I remember thinking — and my thoughts are completely different now — ‘How are people mad about this?’”

“I know that sounds so silly, but in the bubble that I grew up in, I didn’t know so much outside of it. A lot of kids in that bubble, their parents were donating to schools and doing stuff that advantaged,” she said.

“It’s not fair and it’s not right, but it was happening. And so, when this first came out, I was like, ‘I don’t really understand what’s wrong with this.’”

Ad

“I didn’t realize at the time that was privilege. I didn’t put those two together. I was like, ‘Well, this is what everybody does, and my parents worked really hard and I don’t understand.’”

“But that’s not how it should be and unfortunately, that’s how it was, and I’m grateful for this situation to see that big change and that big difference in my own mind.”

Throughout her interview, Olivia said she wasn’t trying to victimise herself, and understood what happened was wrong.

Ad

“I don’t want pity, I don’t deserve pity. We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognise I messed up,” she said.

“I wasn’t able to talk about this for song long because of the legalities behind it. So I never got to say, ‘I’m really sorry that this happened’ or own that it was a big mess up on everybody’s part. But everybody in my family feels that way.” “What’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake — not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.” Ad “The picture that has been painted of me, I feel like is not who I am. I’m not this bratty girl who doesn’t want to change anything,” she continued. “I understand why people are angry and I understand why people say hurtful things, and I would, too, if I wasn’t in my boat.” Speaking about her parents being in prison, the influencer said: “It’s been hard. I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But also, I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.” “I’m super close with my parents, especially my mom, she’s like my best friend, so it’s definitely been really hard not to be able to talk to her, but I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period.” When asked if she ever went back to USC, Olivia admitted: “I never went back. I was too embarrassed — you know what, I shouldn’t have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back.” The news comes ahead of Netflix’s highly anticipated documentary on the scandal, set for release on March 17. Operation Varsity Blues will follow the man in the centre of the 2019 scandal, Rick Singer, who plead guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of justice.