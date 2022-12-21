OJ Simpson responds to rumours he’s Khloe Kardashian’s biological father

OJ Simpson has shut down rumours he’s Khloe Kardashian’s biological father.

The former American footballer denied speculation he had an affair with Khloe’s mother Kris Jenner on the Full Send podcast on Sunday.

The 75-year-old explained: “People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”

When asked if he’s the Good American co-founder’s dad, OJ replied: “The rumour ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”

Kris’s late ex-husband Robert Kardashian was part of the legal team that defended OJ when he was charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Robert – who was the father of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Rob Kardashian – died in 2003 at the age of 59.

While OJ was acquitted in 1995, he was later found responsible for the wrongful death of Ron in a civil lawsuit filed by his family.

Kris previously admitted to having an affair during her marriage to Robert in her tell-all book, ‘Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian’. She wrote at the time: “Robert had been the only man in my life since I was 18. I don’t know why I was having a mid-life crisis at 30, but I was.” “His name was Ryan, and he was a producer. We had wild sex everywhere, all the time.”