Noah Centineo reveals he underwent surgery – after years of chronic pain

Noah Centineo has revealed he underwent surgery after suffering from chronic pain for years.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip from his hospital bed, explaining that he had his tonsils removed after seven years of suffering throat-related illnesses.

The 24-year-old captioned the post: “Got my tonsils taken out 2 days ago Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years.”

Appearing dazed while in a hospital bed and gown in the clip, Noah told the camera: “All right, all done. Finished it.”

The news comes after the trailer for the third and final film from the To All The Boys franchise was released.

The actor is set to reprise his role as Peter in To All the Boys: Always and Forever, with Lana Condor reprising her role as Lara Jean.

When Peter is accepted into Stanford College and Lana is not, the couple must figure out what their future together holds.

The official synopsis reads: “As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.”

To All The Boys: Always and Forever joins Netflix on February 12.