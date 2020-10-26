Noah and Miley Cyrus record song together for the first time

Noah and Miley Cyrus have recorded a song together for the first time.

The famous sisters released a live cover of Noah’s track ‘I Got So High That I Saw Jesus’, after performing the hit in an acoustic backyard session for MTV Unplugged.

Sharing the news to Instagram, Noah revealed that it would not be the last time the singing sensations recorded together, thanking her older sister for the duet.

The 20-year-old wrote: “no one knows how happy and excited miley and i are to be releasing something TOGETHER for our VERY FIRST TIME!!!! and it’s NOT the last 🖤”

“Thank you sissy for singing with me and as always making it sound nothing but effortlessly beautiful. i love you so so much and so happy we get to go through all this crazy shit together 🖤🖤🖤”

Noah then thanked her mother Trish for capturing the photo on the song’s cover, writing: “aaand thank you to our mommy for capturing this moment of miley and i walking to the top of the hill at our house in nashville.

“Miley and i call that day the best day ever and it was. i didn’t even know this photo existed til my mom posted it on instagram.

“This moment is so special to us and our whole family,” she added.