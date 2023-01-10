Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder announce they are expecting their second child together

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder have announced they are expecting their second child together.

The couple, who met on the set of The Vampire Diaries and tied the knot in 2015, are already parents to a son named Bodhi.

Ian took to Instagram on Monday to share a snap of his wife carrying their son and cradling her baby bump, and wrote: “All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!!”

The actor continued: “Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!”

“When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful…”

“All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one.”

Nikki shared the same photo to Instagram, and wrote: “2023 celebrating life🖤Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift.”

“As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children and what I choose to put out into the world.”

“Thank you so much for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :). 📷 and baby cred ☺️@iansomerhalder.”