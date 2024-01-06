Nigel Lythgoe announces his decision to ‘step back’ from upcoming series amid sexual assault allegations

Nigel Lythgoe has announced that he will be taking a “step back” from the upcoming series of So You Think You Can Dance, following Paula Abdul’s sexual assault allegations against him.

Last week, the American singer filed a bombshell lawsuit against the American Idol producer claiming he sexually assaulted her twice.

The singer has alleged he sexually assaulted her during one of the early seasons of American Idol, and again in 2014 while she was hosting So You Think You Can Dance.

Nigel spoke to Variety and informed them of his decision to not participate in this year’s series of So You Think You Can Dance.

In his statement, he said: “I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series,”

“I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain.”

“In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation,” he concluded.

Nigel made his first statement about the accusations last Friday.

Speaking to The U.S. Sun, Nigel said: “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement.”

“For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues.”

The producer continued: “Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.”

He denied every allegation and blamed Paula’s accusation on her “erratic behaviour.”

In documents obtained by Rolling Stone magazine, the 61-year-old claimed the producer sexually assaulted her in an elevator of a hotel they were staying at while travelling for the singing show’s auditions.

The lawsuit claims Nigel sexually assaulted her again in 2014, when she was invited to his home for dinner.

The complainant said she only attended the dinner because she thought it was a “professional invitation”.

The suit claims: “Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple’. Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”

Paula also explained why she did not speak out sooner, and said that she feared it would affect her contracts on both American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, which would severely impact her earnings.

The singer also claimed that both of her contracts stated that she was “prohibited from publicly disclosing sensitive information” regarding the shows and their business affairs.

Alongside her complaints, Paula also alleged that she witnessed Nigel sexually assault one of her assistants on So You Think You Can Dance in 2015.