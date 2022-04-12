Nicole Scherzinger ‘working on her first solo album in eight years’ after cancelled Pussycat Dolls reunion tour

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly working on her first solo studio album in eight years.

According to The Sun, the singer is back in the recording studio, after the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour was cancelled.

During an intimate show in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old said: “I’ve been doing some writing lately, working on this album.”

Nicola reportedly performed one of her new songs ‘Never Going Back’, in which she sings about being beaten down by the industry.

The lyrics read: “I’ve been underestimated, undermined, under-rated. If you only knew what it takes every day just to defeat it.”

“See you don’t know where I came from, you don’t know what I’m made of, you don’t know.”

“If you ain’t living my story, then you ain’t living my glory . . . I ain’t never going back. I’ve come too far for this, I fought too hard to miss.”

The Pussycat Dolls confirmed they were reuniting in November 2019, nine years after they disbanded.

Their reunion tour was supposed to kick off in April 2020, but was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and then ultimately got cancelled in January this year.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Nicole wrote: “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD – we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!”

“With the ever-evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be canceled.”

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy, and my own finances into bringing this project back to life.”

“And while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” she continued.

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration, and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy – love and blessings. Nicole xo.”

However, Nicole’s bandmates Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta shared their own joint statement on social media, claiming they were unaware of the tour being scrapped.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that,” they wrote.

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.”

“To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it’s out of our control.”

Robin Antin, who founded The Pussycat Dolls filed a lawsuit against Nicole in September 2021, accusing the singer of refusing to participate in the tour unless she was given a majority share and complete creative control of their reunion.

Back in 2019, the pair reportedly agreed Nicole would get 49 percent of shares and profits from the tour under a short-form agreement.

Despite previously promoting the tour and releasing a new single with the group in early 2020, Robin alleged Nicole was refusing to “participate in the reunion tour” unless they came to a new agreement.

In response to the lawsuit, Nicole’s lawyer Howard King branded Robin’s claims “ludicrous and false”.