Nicole Scherzinger shares sweet snaps with boyfriend Thom Evans in birthday post

Nicole Scherzinger has shared some sweet snaps with her boyfriend Thom Evans on her birthday.

The singer, who turned 42, started dating the rugby player late last year – and their romance has been going from strength-to-strength ever since.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole marked her special day by posting a series of loved-up photos with the 35-year-old, alongside a touching message.

“A Birthday Prayer Of Gratitude,” she captioned the post.

“Thank you God for another year around the sun.”

“For a new day, fresh breath in my lungs and my heart beating stronger than ever, I’m so grateful. Thank you for your grace and this unexpected gift of time.”

“Thank you for the joy and overwhelming love I am able to receive today from family, friends and so many around the world.”

“Thank you for being so good to me and for never giving up on me, you’ve shown me the true meaning of love, happiness & peace, and I am eternally grateful.”

The Pussycat Dolls star proceeded to reflect on her birthday and how she felt “blessed.”

“It’s so important to take time to reflect on how fortunate and blessed we are, now more so than ever. Hold on, don’t lose faith. God is good,” she added.

Nicole first met Thom when he appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity last October, and she was acting as a judge.

Proving that their relationship is right on track, Nicole was introduced to his parents in Portugal last week.

