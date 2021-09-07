Nicole Scherzinger breaks her silence on Pussycat Dolls lawsuit

The singer is being sued by the group's founder

Nicole Scherzinger has broken her silence on a lawsuit filed against her by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, over the group’s planned reunion tour.

According to PEOPLE, Robin has claimed Nicole is refusing to participate in the tour unless she’s given a majority share and complete creative control in relaunching the group.

Back in 2019, the pair reportedly agreed Nicole would get 49 percent of shares and profits from the tour under a short-form agreement.

Despite previously promoting the tour and releasing a new single with the group in early 2020, Robin has alleged Nicole is now refusing to “participate in the reunion tour” unless they come to a new agreement.

According to her complaint, Nicole is allegedly demanding 75 percent of PCD Worldwide, and “complete creative control” of the group’s relaunch.

The Pussycat Dolls’ reunion tour was supposed to kick off in April 2020, but was postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the tour dates are now listed as “To Be Confirmed”, and Robin has claimed that LiveNation is now asking for the $600,000 it invested in the tour be returned.

In response to the lawsuit, Nicole’s lawyer Howard King branded Robin’s claims “ludicrous and false”.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, he said: “Robin will fail in her efforts to trade on Nicole’s hard-earned success to pull herself out of a deep financial hole she has created by her own poor business and professional decisions.”

“Prior to Nicole’s involvement, trading on Nicole’s name without her consent, Robin borrowed (and spent) $600,000 from Live Nation that she won’t or can’t repay,” he alleged.

“Nicole has invested her own funds in excess of $150,000 in support of a potential PCD reunion that has now been made impossible by Robin’s actions (including the public release of the group members’ confidential financial information).”

“Nicole loves and respects the PCD fans and hopes to one day be back on stage performing the group’s amazing hits for them.”

“Sadly, this will not happen under these circumstances,” his statement concluded.

The Pussycat Dolls confirmed they were reuniting in November 2019, nine years after they disbanded.

The girl group kicked off their comeback by performing a medley of their greatest hits on The X Factor: Celebrity final, and releasing a new single called React in February 2020.