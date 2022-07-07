Nicole Kidman shares sweet behind-the-scenes moment with Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa at Balenciaga show

Nicole Kidman has shared a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa from Paris Fashion Week.

The trio walked in the Balenciaga show in the French capital on Wednesday, where they donned some Haute Couture looks.

Taking to Instagram after the show, Nicole posted a video of her and Kim promising to “catch” Dua if she fell over on the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman)

In the backstage clip, the pop singer looked worried as she said: “Just one foot in front of the other and hope I don’t fall!”

Nicole then interjected: “Yes, I’ll catch you if you do, I promise I will run and catch you.”

Kim agreed, and insisted she would “fall too”.

The American-Australian actress added, “We’ll all fall,” before Dua laughed and said: “We’ll make it a thing!”

Kim later reposted the video on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “I’m a girl’s girl! If she falls I fall too 😉🖤💋 @nicolekidman @dualipa.”

During the show, the SKIMS founder strutted her stuff in a look she’s become synonymous with: the luxury label’s pantaboots.

Her favourite piece was styled with a black figure-hugging corset top with gloves, and a wrap skirt.

To cheer her on, Kim’s daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner were in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

The show, which was unveiled by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, also featured Naomi Campbell and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

Kim, who became the face of the label in February, later attended the star-studded Balenciaga dinner in the French capital.

The 41-year-old wore a futuristic black mask to the event, and in a post shared on Instagram, Kim said it was an “honour” to walk the runway for Balenciaga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)