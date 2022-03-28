Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Nicole Kidman goes viral over her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Nicole Kidman has gone viral over her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday night, the Men In Black star stormed on stage and smacked Chris across the face after the comedian called Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith “G.I. Jane”.

Chris’ joke was a reference to Jada’s bald head, which she shaved after being diagnosed with alopecia.

When he got back to his seat, Will yelled at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress on the night, had a front row seat to all the drama – and her reaction was priceless.

Take a look at what Twitter is saying about the new viral meme:

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us