Nicole Kidman goes viral over her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Nicole Kidman has gone viral over her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On Sunday night, the Men In Black star stormed on stage and smacked Chris across the face after the comedian called Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith “G.I. Jane”.

Chris’ joke was a reference to Jada’s bald head, which she shaved after being diagnosed with alopecia.

When he got back to his seat, Will yelled at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Nicole Kidman, who was nominated for Best Actress on the night, had a front row seat to all the drama – and her reaction was priceless.

Take a look at what Twitter is saying about the new viral meme:

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman and her husband having a front row seat watching Will Smith slap the shit out of Chris Rock #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/LNpftR73Fh — Gabbie (@GabbieGately) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman finally trading in the seal clap meme for her Will Smith/Chris Rock slap reaction 😭😭😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H84BqMWgAa — Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman reacting to Will Smith punching Chris Rock is more Lucy than Being the Ricardos. pic.twitter.com/BdFomkE7BZ — Melissa Murray (@ProfMMurray) March 28, 2022

nicole kidman watching will smith smack the shit out of chris rock pic.twitter.com/Sa2RAZ8vOb — kali uchihas (@spanishpeaches) March 28, 2022

🚨𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡🚨 A new category has just been introduced at the #Oscars BEST REACTION TO WILL SMITH SLAPPING CHRIS ROCK NOMINEES:

– Nicole Kidman

– Lupita N’Yongo

– Zendaya

– Dwayne Johnson pic.twitter.com/OlEaPMAvCk — Paul Kalibbala (@123paulisto) March 28, 2022

Will Smith smacking Chris Rock was so stunning it made Nicole Kidman’s forehead wrinkle #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QWKaw7ZURo — Katie (@Frazzle_Rocks) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is literally me reacting to everything that has ever happened pic.twitter.com/DpWJlQ0kfY — Molly (@MollyElla) March 28, 2022

this photograph of nicole kidman reacting to will smith’s moment at the #Oscars is a renaissance painting pic.twitter.com/H6nQbqDApm — m. h. murray (@yarrumhm) March 28, 2022