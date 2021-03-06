This is the fifth time the actor has tied the knot

Nicolas Cage gets married to 26-year-old girlfriend in Las Vegas

Nicolas Cage has gotten married to his 26-year-old girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas.

The actor, 57, tied the knot for the fifth time in a “very small and intimate wedding” at the Wynn Hotel on February 16.

Confirming the news on Friday with PEOPLE magazine, Nicolas said: “It’s true, and we are very happy.”

A rep for the Golden Globe winner told the publication: “The date was chosen to honour the birthday of the groom’s late father.”

“The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers.”

Nicolas wore a Tom Ford Tuxedo for the special day, with the Riko walking down the aisle to ‘Winter Song’ by Kiroro. “After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas’ ex-wife, Alice and their son Kal,” the rep added.

Nicolas split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, after tying the knot in Vegas.

He was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

The actor shares a 30-year-old son, Weston, with Christina Fulton and 15-year-old Kal-El with Alice.