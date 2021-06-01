Nicki Minaj shares sweet clip of her baby boy learning to walk

The 38-year-old welcomed her first child at the end of September

Nicki Minaj has shared a sweet clip of her baby boy learning to walk.

The 38-year-old welcomed her first child with her husband Kenneth Petty at the end of September, but the couple have not yet revealed their son’s name.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared an adorable video of her eight-month-old taking his first steps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

In the clip, the new mum said: “You’re not trying to do that all that today?”

She then quipped in a baby voice, saying: “Mama, I had it – leave me alone already please!”

Nicki shared the first photos of her son back in January, captioning the post: “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

“Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on,” she added.

“Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”