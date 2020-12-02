Nick Jonas shares never-before-seen snap from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has shared a never-before-seen snap from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra.
The couple celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary on December 1st, and the singer shared a sweet post on Instagram to mark the occasion.
Sharing a photo of the moment they exchanged vows alongside their bridesmaids and groomsmen, Nick wrote: “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman.”
“Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” he added.
Meanwhile, Priyanka marked their anniversary by sharing a photo of them out for a walk in London.
She captioned the post: “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side.”
“My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.”
Nick and Priyanka’s 2018 wedding was a three-day affair, and they hosted Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur, India.
The couple’s Christian ceremony took place on Saturday, and Priyanka walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren gown.
Her dress took 1,826 hours to complete, and featured two million mother of pearl sequins.
For their Hindu ceremony, the bride wowed in a red lehenga (a traditional Indian outfit) by designer Sabyasachi Mukherji.
