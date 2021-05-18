The singer was hospitalised over the weekend

Nick Jonas reveals he cracked his rib after bike accident

Nick Jonas has revealed he cracked a rib after a recent bike accident.

According to TMZ, the singer was hospitalised on Saturday after injuring himself while filming an upcoming show.

The Jonas Brothers star appeared on Monday night’s episode of The Voice, which he is a coach on, where he opened up about his injury.

He said: “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right.”

“I cracked a rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises, but I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Speaking to his fellow coach Blake Shelton, Nick warned: “Blake, please don’t make me laugh too much because it kind of hurts.”

The current season of The Voice will be Nick’s last, with Ariana Grande set to replace him as coach on season 21 of the NBC series.

Announcing the news on social media, Ariana told fans: “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!”

The Grammy-winner, who secretly married Dalton Gomez this weekend, added at the time: "@nickjonas we will miss you."