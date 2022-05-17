Nick Jonas reveals he and Priyanka Chopra feel ‘blessed’ after their baby girl spent months in hospital

Nick Jonas has revealed he and Priyanka Chopra feel “blessed” after taking their baby girl home from the hospital, where she spent over 100 days in the NICU.

The couple welcomed their first child together via surrogate on January 15, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Speaking on the Today show, the 29-year-old said life has been “beautiful” since he became a new dad.

The 29-year-old said: “She’s a gift. We’re just so blessed.”

The couple shared the first photo of their baby girl earlier this month, revealing that Malti spent “100 plus days in the NICU” and was finally home.

Alongside a photo of him with his wife and daughter, Nick wrote on Instagram: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.”

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” the singer added.

Priyanka added: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

“Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

“Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”