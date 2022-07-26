Nick Cannon welcomes eighth child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is now a father-of-eight.

On Monday, his partner Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their son in an Instagram post.

The model posted a carousel of black and white photos of her labour with Nick by her side.

Bre captioned the Instagram post: “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.” “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. 💙 I can’t believe he’s here 🤗.” The model also shared a Youtube video of her pregnancy journey and labour.

This is Nick and Bre’s first child together.

Nick is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

In June 2021, Nick and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby boy, Zen, who sadly passed away at just five-months-old following a battle with brain cancer.

Last month, the TV personality announced he was expecting his ninth child with Abby De La Rosa.