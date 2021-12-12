Nick Cannon gets tattoo of his baby son Zen following his death

Nick Cannon has gotten a tattoo of his baby son Zen following his tragic death.

Earlier this week, the comedian announced that his five-month-old baby, who he shares Alyssa Scott, died from a brain tumour.

On Friday’s episode of his TV show, the 41-year-old unveiled a tattoo tribute to his seventh child, which he got inked on his ribcage.

He explained: “Bam, now you’re looking at that and it looks like an interesting picture, but let me explain to you. Last night, I got the opportunity to get a tattoo of my son, Zen, as an angel on my rib. I’m still all bandaged up. It hurts right here right now.”

Nick said the entire process took nearly six hours to complete.

“It was a lot of pain but so well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, on my side. As my angel.”