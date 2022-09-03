Nick Cannon buys pregnant Abby De La Rosa a house ahead of the arrival of baby No.9

Nick Cannon has bought his pregnant girlfriend Abby De La Rosa a house.

The 30-year-old is carrying the actor’s ninth child, which is due in October.

Nick and Abby are already parents to twin Zion and Zillion, whom they welcomed on June 14, 2014.

Abby shared the sweet news via a video posted on Instagram on Thursday.

She wrote: “Here’s to beautiful new beginnings. I’m so grateful – Thank you Dad – Zion & Zillion.”

Nick shared the video to his Instagram story and wrote: “You are more than welcome!! It’s the least I can do, Thank you for the unconditional love and the most precious gifts any human can ask for!! BEAUTIFUL New Beginnings!❤️❤️❤️.”

Nick is the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with singer Mariah Carey.

The former couple were married from 2008 to 2016, and welcomed their children on April 30, 2011.

After his divorce from Mariah, Nick had an on-again-off-again relationship with model Brittany.

Nick and Brittany welcomed their son Golden on February 21, 2017, and their daughter Powerful Queen on December 28, 2020, and recently announced they were expecting their third child together.

Nick and Abby welcomed their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, 2021, and their third child together is due in October.

A little over a week after Zion and Zillion were born, Nick welcomed a baby boy named Zen to the world with model Alyssa Scott on June 23, 2021.

Sadly, Zen passed away December that same year after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Nick’s eighth child, and first with model Bre was born last month.