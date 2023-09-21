Neymar’s pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi addresses viral video of him partying in a nightclub with two women

Neymar’s pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has spoken out, after he was filmed in a nightclub with two women.

The model, who has been dating the footballer since 2021, is due to give birth to their first child together next month.

In a statement shared to social media, Bruna wrote: “Good afternoon, I’m aware of what happened & once again I am disappointed but in the final stage of my pregnancy, my focus & worries are directed to my daughter & that is all I will think about in the moment.”

“I thank you all for the messages of love,” she added.

In a video circulating on social media, Neymar was seen partying with two unidentified females in a Spanish nightclub.

It comes just months after Neymar issued a publicly apology to Bruna for “mistakes” he made.

The 31-year-old wrote on Instagram in June: “Bru. I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in OUR lives.”

“I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you.”

“Error. I did wrong with you all. I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends…” “All of this hit one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following beside me, mother of my child. Has it touched his family, which is my family today. She touched her intimacy in such a special moment that is maternity.” “Bru, I already apologized for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.” Neymar concluded his post by writing: “Can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if we’ll work out, but TODAY you’re sure I want to try.” “Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US. I love you ❤️” While this will be Bruna’s first child, Neymar also shares a 12-year-old son named Davi Lucca with his ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.