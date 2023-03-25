New report ‘reveals’ the REAL reason behind Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce

A new report has “revealed” the real reason behind Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth’s divorce.

The former couple announced the news of their split via Instagram on Friday, citing that their main priority was still their son – Tennessee James Toth.

The news came just two days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

Sources have since told Page Six that Reese and Jim’s split has been a long time coming.

A separate insider told the publication that their marriage had become platonic.

They said: “There’s no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don’t really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore.”

Another source explained that Reese and Jim have not yet filed for divorce, and that they “will keep working together.”

Reese and Jim announced their split on Friday, writing: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

They continued: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese was first linked to Jim back in 2010 after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

The former couple tied the knot on March 26, 2011.

They share one son – named Tennessee James Toth, who was born on September 27, 2012.

The Legally Blonde actress shares two other children with her ex-husband Ryan Philippe – a daughter named Ava Elizabeth, 23, and a son named Deacon Reese, 19.