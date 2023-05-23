New report claims Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are set to take THIS step in their relationship

A new report has claimed Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are set to take their relationship to the next level.

The pop singer was linked to The 1975 frontman earlier this month, just weeks after her split from Joe Alwyn hit headlines.

The 33-year-old has since been spotted on numerous “dates” with Matty, and he’s even supported her during her ongoing Eras tour.

An insider has since told The Sun that Taylor and Matty are ready to take their relationship to the next level and collaborate on new music.

“Things are moving fast,” the insider said. “They’re head over heels. It’s been decided he will help her pen songs and he might even provide some vocals.”

“He’s been inspired after attending several shows on her US tour, but they won’t have a lot of time to work together this summer, as The 1975 also have their shows.”

“They are working things out, though, and are keen to make it happen. Ideally, he would like a proper collab, with the whole band involved. That’s the only way Matty will ever appear on stage with her. He feels he has to earn it.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy: A Complete Timeline of Their Rumored Relationship https://t.co/E7J73m5FV9 pic.twitter.com/QCIxjbDNHK — Be Your Beautiful Self (@YuniHu3) May 21, 2023

Taylor brought her tour to Boston, Massachusetts, over the weekend, where she gave her fans a sweet life update on stage.

The songstress told the audience: “It’s insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don’t know, that just … I’ve never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before.”

“And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour, like, I don’t know, my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”

Taylor then launched into a rendition of her song Question.

The news came after DailyMail.com reported that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is “distraught” over her romance with Matty.

A source close to Joe told the outlet: “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Before they struck up an alleged romance, Taylor worked with Matty on her most recent album Midnights, which was released last October.

In January, Taylor also delivered a surprise performance at The 1975’s concert at the O2 Arena in London.

While the source denied any suggestion there was an “overlap” between him and Matty, the insider continued: “Joe was aware that Taylor and Matt were making music together and collaborating. She told him that they had become friends and he trusted her.”

According to The Sun, Taylor and Matty recently struck up a romance, almost ten years after they briefly dated back in 2014.

A source close to Taylor said: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again,” the source continued.

“But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers.”

“They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away.”

“Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy. She’s told pals Matty is flying to Nashville over the weekend to support her on the next leg of her tour.”

The source added: “Taylor’s pals are absolutely delighted because they reckon she and Matty are a brilliant match.”

“Obviously putting two such ­famous names together means a lot of fan attention and a LOT of eyeballs on the pair.”

“But Matty and Taylor are sensible enough, and fame-equipped enough, to handle it. Both of them have been — often unfairly — dragged through the ringer on a global scale.

“But crucially, they’re both brilliant, smart, kind people and, quite simply, have each other’s backs.”

It’s understood Taylor split from her ex Joe Alwyn in February, and the actor has since been linked to Scottish actress Emma Laird.

Meanwhile, Matty split from ­singer-songwriter FKA Twigs last June, after three years together.

In recent months, the 34-year-old has been linked to Canadian model Charlotte Briar d’Alessio, but it’s unknown if they ever made things official.