New report claims Camila Morrone ‘broke it off’ with Leonardo DiCaprio

A new report has claimed that Camila Morrone “broke it off” with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The former couple reportedly split earlier this summer, which sparked fans to point out the actor’s pattern of never publicly dating anyone over the age of 25.

At the time, an insider close to Leo claimed the pair had been growing apart before they came to the “natural conclusion” to split.

A source has since told The US Sun that Camila ended things with Leo because he wanted to have a family, but she wasn’t ready because she wanted to focus on her buddy acting career.

The insider also said that the 25-year-old felt that her former beau didn’t do enough to help her along in this budding career.

“It was Camila who broke it off with Leo because he wanted her to be home having babies and she wants to have a career,” the source said. “He has got to that point in his life where he wants to have a family.”

“But Camila has been working towards her dreams since she was 16, when she was in James Franco’s movie Bukowski. Leo didn’t do anything for her career, she’s more upset about that than anything else.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone)

The source continued: “Everything that she did was on her own, even though she’s been with him for four years. He could have introduced her to a bunch of people and put her in his movies.”

“Her and her mother want to make it big in Hollywood. That’s always been her mother’s focus.”

“Leo wanted her to have babies and stay home but if you want somebody to do that you’ve got to make a commitment. What commitment is he making?”

“He didn’t introduce her to anyone because he doesn’t want her to be famous and have a career, obviously. Leo wants to have a family but still play around. A man who really wants to be committed would put a ring on it.”

Leo, who is 22 years Camila’s senior, was first introduced to her back in 2008 when she was only 12-years-old.

The couple officially started dating in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal.

The Hollywood actor has since been romantically linked to model Gigi Hadid.

The rumoured couple were papped at an exclusive party hosted by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Leo was seen whispering in Gigi’s ear, as he placed his hand on her shoulder.

According to Page Six, the rumoured couple are keeping things casual for the moment, and “taking it slow”.

An insider told the outlet: “[Leo] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”