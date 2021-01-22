The film will premiere next month

New documentary about Britney Spears will delve into her controversial conservatorship

A new documentary titled Framing Britney Spears will delve into the singer’s controversial conservatorship.

The film, produced by the The New York Times, will document her rise to stardom, and the events that led to her ongoing conservatorship battle.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship back in 2008, after she suffered an alleged breakdown.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie Spears.

However, the pop star’s conservatorship has been under review since 2019, after she accused her father of forcing her to enter a mental health facility.

Over the past year, Britney has been fighting to have her father removed as her conservator.

In November, her attorney Samuel Ingham filed a petition to have him suspended from the role, but their request was denied.

The ongoing legal battle has inspired an online movement called #FreeBritney, led by fans who believe she is being controlled against her will.

Framing Britney Spears will shed light on the #FreeBritney movement, and will feature interviews with lawyers involved in her conservatorship.

The documentary will premiere on US network FX, and streaming site Hulu on February 5th, 2021.

Check out the trailer for the film below: