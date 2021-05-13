Netflix star Maisa Abd Elhadi reveals she was shot at peaceful protest in Israel

Israel and Palestinian groups have been clashing on the streets of Jerusalem since last month

Maisa Abd Elhadi has revealed she was shot at a peaceful protest in Israel.

Clashes between Israel and Palestinian groups began last month when Israel imposed a limit of 10k people gathering for prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Tensions grew ahead of an Israeli Supreme Court ruling on whether authorities would evict dozens of Palestinians from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah and give their homes to Jewish settlers.

According to reports, at least 35 Palestinians, including 12 children, have been killed in protests in the past week alone – with hundreds more injured by Israeli forces.

Among those injured was Maisa Abd Elhadi, who stars in the Netflix film The Angel.

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “On Sunday I took part in a peaceful protest in Haifa, we were chanting, singing, expressing our anger using our voices.”

“I personally was chanting and filming the events taking place. A short while after the protest began, the soldiers began firing stun grenades and gas grenades and I realised that things are beginning to escalate.”

“I stood on the sidewalk, in a place that seemed safe, I was alone and my back was facing the soldiers filming the Palestinian flag over the Bahai Gardens – in short, I did not pose a threat to anyone.”

“I began to march towards my car and I heard a very loud boom very close to me and I felt that my jeans got torn! That is the first thing I felt!” she recalled.

“I tried to continue walking but I couldn’t, and I realised that the blood is spilling from my leg and that my skin is torn apart.”

“A young man who was standing nearby came to help me walk, and I was trying to figure out what it is that they shot me with because the condition of my leg was very bad.”

“I wasn’t sure whether it was a stun grenade or live ammunition, the only thing that was certain is that I was screaming in pain, terrified by the state of my leg, and by the sight of the young boys and girls facing the Israeli forces in the streets all by themselves.”

The 35-year-old claimed it took an ambulance 30 minutes to reach her because Israeli Police “prevented it from entering the site and helping the injured protestors”.

She added: “P.s; I’m recovering and feeling much better 🌹”.

In recent days, a host of celebrities have shown their support for Palestinians amid the conflict – including model Bella Hadid.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old wrote: “There is NO place for this !!! Especially in 2021!!!! it has always been #freepalestine . ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now , please read and educate yourself.”

“This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization , ethnic cleansing , military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!”

“I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters , I will protect and support you as best as I can. I LOVE YOU,” she added. “I have been told my entire life that who I am : a Palestinian woman – is not real.”

“I’ve been told my father does not have a birth place if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say . Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have.”

Mark Ruffalo also spoke out about the violence, tweeting: “1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed.”

“Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call.”

1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed. Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people – it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah https://t.co/f9R6LYljez — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 11, 2021