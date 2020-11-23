Netflix share sneak peek at highly anticipated period drama Bridgerton

The eight-part series joins the streaming giant on Christmas Day

Netflix have shared a sneak peek at their highly anticipated period drama Bridgerton.

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, the series will follow eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family as they attempt to find love.

In the exclusive clip, the Bridgerton family gather for dinner, where they begin debating Lady Whistledown’s true identity.

The synopsis reads: “Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

“Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivalled.

“But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne.”

It continues: “Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas.

“Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Julie Andrews, Phoebe Dynevor, Regé-Jean Page, Adjoa Andoh and Ruby Barker will all star in the series.

Bridgerton joins Netflix on December 25.