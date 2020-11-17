Netflix release trailer for new drama described as ‘Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars’

The highly anticipated series joins the platform next month

Netflix have released the trailer for a brand new drama series called Tiny Pretty Things.

The streaming giant have described the show as “Black Swan meets Pretty Little Liars”, and tackles the highly-competitive ballet world.

The show follows dancer Neveah (played by Kylie Jefferson), who joins an elite Chicago-based ballet school, where a star student mysteriously fell to her death.

The synopsis reads: “When tragedy strikes at Chicago’s most prestigious ballet school, where every dancer is both friend and foe who compete fiercely for coveted roles, it threatens to unravel close friendships and to expose a constellation of secrets that could bring down a world-renowned institution.”

The trailer begins with eerie ballet music along with a voice-over saying: “If a ballerina falls hard and nobody’s there to catch her, does she still make a sound?”

The series is based on a 2016 novel by Sona Charaipotra under the same name.