Netflix release the trailer for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The series was axed earlier this year

Netflix release the trailer for the final season of Chilling Adventures of...

Netflix have released the trailer for the final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The supernatural horror series sees Kiernan Shipka play half-human, half-teenage witch Sabrina Spellman – as she struggled to balance high school drama while also being the Queen of Hell.

Back in July, the streaming giant announced that they would be cancelling the show after this season, with the final chapter premiering on December 31.

The show was originally in development as a companion to hit series Riverdale, before Netflix picked it up in December 2017 and handed it a straight-to-series order.

Based on the Archie comic book series of the same name, Chilling Adventures premiered in October 2018, with part one of season two airing in January.

In the upcoming eight-part series, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale, while Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart.