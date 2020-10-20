Netflix release the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final movie before his tragic death

The Hollywood star sadly passed away in August following a private battle with colon cancer

Netflix release the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final movie before his tragic...

Netflix have released the trailer for Chadwick Boseman’s final movie before his tragic death.

The Black Panther star sadly passed away at the age of 43 on August 28, following a private battle with colon cancer, sending shock waves across the globe.

Prior to his passing, Chadwick starred alongside Viola Davis in a big-screen adaptation of the award-winning 1982 play Black Bottom – produced by Denzel Washington.

Ahead of the film’s release at the end of the year, Netflix dropped the trailer on Monday.

The beloved actor played an ambitious horn player in the film, who performs alongside “Mother of the Blues” Ma Rainey, but is out to make his own name in the industry.

Set in 1920s Chicago, the film will explore the racial tensions and the exploitation of black artists.

The film is set to join Netflix on December 18th.

Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman star in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, a new film based on August Wilson’s award-winning play from director George C. Wolfe and producer Denzel Washington. @MaRaineyFilm premieres December 18. pic.twitter.com/ErhrQAW4nU — Netflix (@netflix) September 30, 2020

Chadwick’s family confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking social media post at the time, writing: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣

⁣

“It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣

⁣

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”