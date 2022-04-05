Netflix and Apple TV+ ‘drop bids’ for Will Smith biopic after Oscars slap

Streaming giants Netflix and Apple TV+, who have been locked in a bidding war for the rights of a Will Smith biopic, have reportedly pulled out after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

It is thought that the bidding had gone as high as £10 million before both platforms withdrew from the race following the controversial events at this year’s Academy Awards.

The biopic would have brought the story of Will’s life to audiences.

A source told The Sun: “Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors.”

“Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan.”

It is also reported that a string of the actor’s films are set to be axed, including a Netflix film titled Fast and Loose.

The Hollywood Reporter said: “Soon after Smith’s attack on Chris Rock on the Oscars stage, Netflix quietly moved the project to the back burner.”

It has been reported that Will’s other Netflix projects, The Council and Bright 2, could also be shelved as a consequence of his actions.

Will has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences following his “inexcusable” behaviour.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

In a statement, he wrote: “I have directly responded to the academy’s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.”

“My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable.”

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home.”

The actor continued: “I betrayed the trust of the academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.

“I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

“So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

The Academy said it had accepted Will’s resignation and will “continue to move forward” with disciplinary proceedings against the 53-year-old.

The actor could face additional sanctions when the matter is discussed at the board’s next meeting on April 18.

Will’s resignation from the Academy means he loses his voting rights, but he can still be nominated for an Oscar.