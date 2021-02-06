Natalie Portman slams pregnancy speculation after being papped wearing baggy top

Natalie Portman has slammed speculation she may be pregnant, after she was papped wearing a loose top in Australia.

Earlier this week, Page Six shared paparazzi photos of the actress, alongside the headline: “Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney.”

On Saturday, the 39-year-old shared a screenshot of the article on her Instagram Story, and told fans: “Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant.”

Natalie added: “But apparently it’s still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better.”

The actress is currently living in Sydney, where she’s filming her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

Natalie will play a female version of Thor in the film, starring alongside Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson.