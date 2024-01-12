Natalie Portman fuels rumours she’s split from longtime husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman has fuelled rumours that she and her husband Benjamin Millepied have split.

The Black Swan actress appears to be living a separate life from the choreographer, after speaking to the Wall Street Journal about her current living situation.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted that the actress has not been seen wearing her wedding ring since June last year.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Natalie revealed that she’s currently living in Paris with her two children – and made no mention of the French choreographer.

Readers are speculating whether this was an intentional move by the actress to drop a hint about the status of her 11-year marriage.

The WSJ interview was also published just days before the Golden Globes, where Natalie was seen without her wedding ring.

The 42-year-old also made headlines as she appeared solo on the award ceremony’s red carpet last weekend.

A source told Us Weekly back in August that she and Benjamin had been “trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs”.

Natalie and Benjamin, who is a professional ballet dancer, met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan.

Speaking about the thriller during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018, Natalie said: “I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland.”

“He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories]… It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

Natalie and Benjamin, 46, tied the knot in 2012 and share two children – son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6