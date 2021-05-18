Naomi Campbell announces she’s become a mother in heartwarming post

Naomi Campbell has announced that she’s become a mother in a heartwarming post on social media.

The supermodel posted a photo of her cradling her newborn’s feet on Tuesday, alongside a touching post.

The 50-year-old wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life…”

“There are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel.”

“There is no greater love,” she added.

Back in 2017, the British model shared her hopes to have children during an interview with the Evening Standard magazine.

“I think about having children all the time,” she said. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”