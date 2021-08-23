Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet announces engagement to girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

The couple have been dating for three years

Eric Stonestreet has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer.

The actor, who is best known for playing Cam in the popular show Modern Family, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a series of photos of his wife-to-be wearing her diamond engagement ring, the 49-year-old wrote: “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet)

The actor has been dating the pediatric nurse for three years.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met at Eric’s Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser.

Ad

Congratulating the couple on their happy news, singer Michael Buble commented on the post: “Congrats you beautiful couple you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel wrote: “YES.”