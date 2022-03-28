Miley Cyrus says marriage to Liam Hemsworth was ‘a f**king disaster’

Miley Cyrus has called her marriage to Liam Hemsworth “a f**king disaster”.

According to The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old singer was performing at Lollapalooza in Brazil on Saturday night when she brought a couple out on stage to celebrate their proposal.

After congratulating the couple on their engagement, the Hannah Montana star said: “Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine, mine was a f**king disaster.”

Miley and Liam struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the film The Last Song in 2008.

The former couple got engaged in 2012 but parted ways the following year.

They then reunited in 2015, got married in December 2018, before calling it quits for good in August 2019.

Speaking about her relationship with Liam on an episode of Barstool Sports in 2020, Miley said: “I didn’t go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy.”

“I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

However, the actress acknowledged that “there was too much conflict” in their relationship, which eventually led to their split.

She said: “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Following their split in 2019, Miley briefly dated Kaitlynn Carter, before she moved on with Cody Simpson.

Miley and Cody called it quits in August 2020 after almost a year of dating, and the Wrecking Ball singer is now dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando.