Miley Cyrus reveals she’s been sober for six months – after learning about family history of addiction

The singer has opened up about her sobriety in a new interview

Miley Cyrus reveals she’s been sober for six months – after learning...

Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s been sober for six months, after learning about her family’s history of addiction and mental health issues.

Speaking to Variety, the 27-year-old admitted she has been living a “sober lifestyle” ever since she underwent surgery in November.

“I’ve been sober sober for the past six months. At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery… I had really big vocal surgery in November.”

“It’s been really important for me over the last year living a sober lifestyle, because I really wanted to polish up my craft,” she explained.

The Wrecking Ball singer said that after looking into her family history, she decided to stick with the sobriety.

“I did a lot of family history, which has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges,” she continued.

“So just going through that and asking, ‘Why am I the way that I am?’ By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly.”

The former Disney star also opened up about the stigma surrounding young people and sobriety.

“It’s really hard because especially being young, there’s that stigma of ‘you’re no fun.’ It’s like, ‘honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I’m fun.'”

“The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time,” she added, “I don’t want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready.”

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.