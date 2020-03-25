Miley Cyrus rescues a puppy and encourages fans to adopt animals amid COVID-19 pandemic

Miley Cyrus has rescued a new puppy, encouraging fans to adopt and foster animals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, the singer’s boyfriend Cody Simpson shared photos of their new pet – a Shepard mix puppy called Bo.

“Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone,” Cody captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Baby boy Bo. Stay safe everyone A post shared by Cody Simpson 🏴‍☠️ (@codysimpson) on Mar 24, 2020 at 3:47pm PDT

Miley has adopted a new dog in order to help one of the many animals left homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a conversation with Melissa Bacelar on Miley’s new Bright Minded online talk show, she explained why now is the right time to adopt if you can.

Melissa, who has her own animal rescue, said numerous families have had to abandon their furry friends due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

During their chat, Miley also introduced her new rescue pooch to her fans.