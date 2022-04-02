Miley Cyrus cancels performance after testing positive for Covid-19

Miley Cyrus has revealed she’s tested positive for Covid-19.

The singer recently performed at venues across South America ahead of the launch of her new album, ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE, which dropped on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the 29-year-old told fans: “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high…”

“I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Miley announced she will no longer be able to perform at the fourth annual Janie’s Fund event.

“Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler,” she tweeted.

“I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time! 🖤🖤🖤.”

Janie’s Fund was created by Steven Tyler, and the charity aims “to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.”

The songstress has had her fair share of drama over the past few weeks.

A few days ago, Miley’s private jet was forced to make an emergency landing after being struck by lighting during a storm.